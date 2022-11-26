Politics Ugandan President concludes Vietnam visit President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and a high-ranking delegation of Uganda left Hanoi on November 25 evening, concluding an official visit to Vietnam from November 23 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Vietnam, Germany intensify judicial collaboration Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long met his German counterpart Marco Buschmann on November 24 to discuss boosting bilateral ties in the field.

Politics State Auditor General pays courtesy calls to Lao leaders A Vietnamese delegation led by State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan paid courtesy calls to Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Permanent Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachak in Vientiane on November 25.

Politics Ambassador: World Peace Council’s 22nd Assembly a success The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) has been a success, creating a new milestone in the WPC’s over-70-year development history, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga told the press on November 25.