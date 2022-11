Within the framework of AIPA-43, Hue and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Heng Samrin and Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane signed a joint statement on the establishment of a mechanism of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam parliament high-level conference, according to Vu Hai Ha, head of the foreign relations committee of the NA.

The Vietnamese delegation’s participation in AIPA-43 aimed to continue implementing the policy of proactively, actively, comprehensively, and intensively integrating into the world and elevating multilateral diplomacy; and join hands with other AIPA member parliaments to strengthen ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality while enhancing AIPA’s relations with partners, thereby contributing to the ASEAN Community building and promoting regional peace, cooperation, and development.Meanwhile, the official visit to the Philippines from November 23 to 25 was the first to the archipelago nation by a key leader of Vietnam in 2022 and by an NA leader of Vietnam after 16 years. It was also one of the first trip by a foreign parliamentary leader to the Philippines after this country successfully held the general elections in May 2022 and elected new leaders of its House of Representatives and Senate in July.Aside from working to intensify cooperation between the two legislatures, Hue and senior leaders of the Philippines also discussed measures for augmenting multifaceted ties to help bolster the Vietnam - Philippines strategic partnership.Notably, both the House of Representatives and Senate of the Philippines issued resolutions affirming the enhancement of relations between the countries’ legislative bodies, with the host nation setting up the Philippine-Vietnam Parliamentarians Friendship Society./.