Politics US lawmakers support ASEAN’s central role in region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of other ASEAN countries had a working lunch with US lawmakers in Washington D.C. on May 12 (local times).

Politics Party official highlights Vietnam’s net zero emission goal for 2050 Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh stressed Vietnam’s commitment made at COP26 to achieving net zero emission by 2050 while receiving UK and EU diplomats in Hanoi on May 12.

Politics Vietnam prioritising stepping up relations with Italy: Ambassador Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hai Hung presented his letter of credentials to Italian President Sergio Mattarella in a May 12 ceremony, during which both sides showed interest in strengthening the bilateral ties.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.