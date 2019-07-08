Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is welcomed at the airport by Jiang Xiaojuan, Vice Chairperson of the Committee for Social Construction of the NPC, and officials of Jiangsu. (Photo: VNA)

– Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived at Lu Kou Airport, Nanjing city, China’s Jiangsu province, on July 8 noon (local time), beginning her official visit to China.The NA Chairwoman is making a five-day visit to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu.The Vietnamese top legislator was welcomed at the airport by Jiang Xiaojuan, Vice Chairperson of the Committee for Social Construction of the NPC and officials of Jiangsu. On the Vietnamese side there were Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi, Vietnamese Consul General in Shanghai Ninh Thanh Cong and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Jiangsu.This is the first official visit to China by a leader of the Vietnamese Party and State since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and also the first visit to China by Ngan as head of the legislature.The visit is significant to maintaining high-level exchanges between the two Parties and States, contributing to enhancing mutual political trust and developing the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.During the visit, the two sides will discuss measures to continue effectively implementing the cooperation agreement signed between the Vietnamese NA and the NPC in 2015.They will also share experience in law-building and coordinate in supervising the implementation of cooperation agreements signed by the two countries.The two sides will exchange views on international issues of shared concern and coordination at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums.-VNA