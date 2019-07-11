Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 19:54:06

Politics

NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese counterpart

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu in Beijing on July 11.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Art performance honours Vietnam-China ties

Art performance honours Vietnam-China ties

Prime Minister Phuc welcomes, holds talks with Armenian counterpart

Prime Minister Phuc welcomes, holds talks with Armenian counterpart

Vice President active in Switzerland

Vice President active in Switzerland

PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals

PM urges efforts to complete socio-economic goals

Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations

Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations

Prime Minister Phuc's activities in Japan

Prime Minister Phuc's activities in Japan

PM witnesses signing of Vietnam-EU FTA, IPA

PM witnesses signing of Vietnam-EU FTA, IPA

Others