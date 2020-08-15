Politics Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu laid to rest in solemn ceremony Former Party General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu was buried in a solemn service at Mai Dich Cemetery in Hanoi on August 15. The former Party chief passed away on August 7 at the age of 89.

Politics Party leader congratulates Congo on Independence Day Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on August 14 cabled a message of congratulations to President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Denis Sassou-N’guesso on the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence Day (August 15, 1960-2020).

Politics Nearly 660 delegations attend national mourning of former Party leader Close to 660 delegations of Party and State leaders, ministries, localities, people’s armed forces, and diplomatic offices, as well as representatives from international organisations paid tribute to late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Kha Phieu at a national mourning held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 14.

