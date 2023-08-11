Politics Foreign ministries of Vietnam, China strengthen cooperation Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Secretary General of the Steering Committee for Vietnam - China Bilateral Cooperation and head of the government-level negotiation delegation on border and territorial issues between the two countries, paid a working visit to Beijing on August 9-10.

Politics Experts highlight Vietnam's determination in corruption fight Thanks to strong political determination demonstrated by the Communist Party of Vietnam and its General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam has recorded significant results in fighting corruption, said Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Futures under the University of Queensland in Australia.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City get-together looks to enhance ASEAN solidarity The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 11 held a get-together to mark Vietnam’s 28-year membership to ASEAN (July 28), and the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8).