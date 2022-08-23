Politics Vietnam, Laos bolster justice cooperation A delegation of the Lao Ministry of Justice led by Minister Phayvy Siboualypha is making a working visit to Vietnam from August 21-26.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 23.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia review upgrade of friendship monuments Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) convened an official session in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23 to review outcomes of upgrading and repairing Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia and set out tasks for related join works in the future.

Politics PM affirms support for Vietnam-Laos judicial cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed his support for cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao Ministries of Justice, saying Vietnam stands ready to further assist the neighbouring country in legal and judicial matters.