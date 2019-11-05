Society National dialogue forum on forecast-based financing opens The National Forecast-based Financing (FbF) Dialogue Platform was held in Hanoi on November 4 by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC), German Red Cross and UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Society Legislators hear report on crime combat in 2019 Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam, empowered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, presented a report on the prevention and control of crime and law violations in 2019 at the ongoing 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly on November 4.

Society Dak Lak expands good examples in building new-style rural areas Leaders of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have highlighted the need to multiple good examples and practices in building new-style rural areas at a conference held in early November to review a decade of the work.

Society Bus coffee shop in Hanoi A bus cafe in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district is offering customers an eco-friendly environment to enjoy their drinks.