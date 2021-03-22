Health Only one imported case of COVID-19 reported on March 20 Vietnam recorded one imported case of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 20, raising the national count to 2,572, according to the Health Ministry.

Health More than 30,900 Vietnamese vaccinated against COVID-19 No new case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 12 hours to 6am March 20, while more than 30,900 people have received shots of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Health Ministry.

Health One imported COVID-19 case recorded on March 19 afternoon Vietnam detected an imported case of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam to ensure “safety first” with “COVID-19 vaccine passport” scheme Standing members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control have discussed the preparation of technical and policy solutions to implement the “COVID-19 vaccine passport” scheme while ensuring the principle of “safety first”.