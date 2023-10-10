Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese NA strengthens cooperation with German KAS foundation National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai had a meeting with visiting Deputy Secretary General of Germany’s political foundation Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Gerhard Wahlers in Hanoi on October 10.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao youths join hands in promoting friendship The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee jointly organised the Vietnam-Laos youth friendship meeting 2023 in Vientiane on October 10.

Politics Sailing ship 286-Le Quy Don begins friendly visit to Singapore Sailing ship 286-Le Quy Don of the Vietnam Naval Academy under the Vietnam People’s Navy docked at Changi port on October 10, beginning a friendly visit to Singapore.