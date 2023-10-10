NA leader asks Hau Giang province for highest possible results in 2023
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session with the Hau Giang Party Committee’s Standing Board on October 10. (Photo: VNA)Hau Giang (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 10 requested the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang to focus on effective development to contribute to the realisation of national targets this year.
Addressing a meeting with the Hau Giang Party Committee’s Standing Board during a tour of some Mekong Delta provinces, Hue said he is impressed with the strong development of Hau Giang, which he described as a “bright spot” of Vietnam’s economic panorama thanks to a growth rate continuously higher than the national average.
Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased 3.28% in 2021 (compared to the national average of 2.56%), 13.94% in 2022 (the highest it has ever recorded, and the fourth highest in the country), and 13.3% in the first nine months of 2023 (the fastest pace nationwide). Per capita income has risen by over 15% annually, statistics show.
The NA leader applauded the improvements in the business and investment climate, infrastructure and expressway development, cultural and educational aspects, poverty reduction (by 1.44% per year), health care (especially in COVID-19 prevention and control), social security, and people’s life quality.
He highly valued the province’s performance in defence and security, social order and safety protection, the Party and political system building, and the promotion of the effectiveness of its NA deputies’ delegation and all-level People’s Councils and People’s Committees.
He voiced strong support for Hau Giang’s plan to build 1,400 houses for the needy.
However, Hue pointed out that the local economy remains small while per capita income is still lower than the national average. The province needs to promote faster and more sustainable growth and strive to become an industrial production and logistics centre in the Mekong Delta by 2050.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second from left) and officials witness Petrolimex's presentation of 5 billion VND to Hau Giang to help build 100 houses for poor households at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Demanding industrialisation and urbanisation be based on local capabilities and environmental friendliness, the top legislator demanded Hau Giang speed up infrastructure development, particularly transport facilities connecting it with others in the Mekong Delta, take measures to help persons working in agriculture seek jobs in other sectors as the economic structure changes, and develop high-quality human resources.
As there are only a few months of 2023 left, Hau Giang must exert all-out efforts to maintain growth and focus on development to help with the realisation of the country’s targets, he added.
On this occasion, he witnessed the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex)’s presentation of 5 billion VND (nearly 204,900 USD) in financial support for the building of 100 houses for poor households in the province./.