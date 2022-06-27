Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

London (VNA) – Relations between Vietnam and the UK are currently at an all-time high, and an official visit by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue aims to further intensify the two countries’ strategic partnership, a diplomat has said.



In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency ahead of the trip from June 28 to 30, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long said the trip will focus on the six important pillars in the strategic partnership, namely politics - diplomacy, economy - trade - investment, education - training, defence - security, science - technology, and the Vietnamese community in the UK.



He said the top legislator will engage in a hectic schedule which includes government and parliament-related events, activities related to economy, trade, investment and education, and meetings with the Vietnamese community.



He will hold talks with the leaders of the UK House of Commons and House of Lords and meetings with partners, leading businesses economic and financial groups and banks in the country as well as attend a number of forum on economic, trade, investment, education-training cooperation.



Chairman Hue is set to meet with British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to discuss bilateral cooperation issues. He will also hold working sessions with ministers and important politicians to enhance ties in fields such as security, services, economy and education.



On this occasion, the two sides will also sign major deals such as a memorandum of understanding on anti-money laundering cooperation – an important basis for them to boost financial - banking partnership.



Long noted the NA leader will also spend much time listening to opinions from the Vietnamese people in the UK and meeting with British socio-political organisations and traditional friends of Vietnam.|



Apart from the Chairman’s activities, other members of the Vietnamese delegation will also meet with British partners, he said, adding that representatives of Vietnamese localities will also take part in a seminar to boost connections with Scotland.



The ambassador said Chairman Hue’s visit will feature a wide range of activities aside from parliamentary cooperation events, expressing his belief that it will greatly help the Vietnam - UK strategic partnership develop strongly, effectively, and substantively./.