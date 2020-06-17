NA passes four laws, debates two drafts
The 14th National Assembly continued its ninth working day of the second stage of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 17 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
At the ninth working session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
In the morning, lawmakers approved the Law on Enterprises (revised) with 90.68 percent of votes in favour, and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes with 92.34 percent of votes in favour.
Also in the morning, they discussed the draft law on international agreements.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh later explained several issues of deputies’ concern.
In the afternoon, they voted on the Law on Investment (revised) and a draft law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Construction Law with 92.34 percent and 92.96 percent of deputies voting in favour, respectively.
Later, the lawmakers looked into the draft law on Vietnamese guest workers under contracts.
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung made clear several issues of deputies’ concern
On June 18, the NA is scheduled to vote on a resolution on the recognition and implementation of rulings of the dispute settlement agency in accordance with the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the law on amendment and supplement to some articles of the Law on the Issuance of Legal Documents.
They will debate a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on settlement of administrative violations.
Also on the day, they are expected to vote on a resolution on the approval of State budget balance in 2018 and the law on investment in the form of Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Later they will discuss the law on environmental protection (revised)./.