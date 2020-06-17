Politics Webinar marks 45 years of national reunification, 70 years of Vietnam-Russia ties A webinar was held in Russia on June 16 to mark 75 years of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, 45 years of the liberation of the South and national reunification of Vietnam, and 70 years of the Vietnam-Russia diplomatic relations.

Politics Legislators to vote on four laws on June 17 National Assembly deputies will vote on the revised Law on Enterprises and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes on June 17 morning.

Politics Legislators debate different draft laws on June 16 The 14th National Assembly continued its eighth working day of the second stage of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 16 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded the media for its important contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it has produced practical works to mark the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.