At the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Lawmakers voted on June 10 to pass a resolution on a law and ordinance building programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020, at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly.



With 94 percent of votes in favour, the resolution clarifies that relevant agencies, organisations, and individuals must enhance their sense of responsibility and strictly implement the programme decided on by the legislature, while strengthening discipline and ensuring full compliance with regulations in the law on promulgating legal documents in the law-building work.



Legislators agreed that projects that fail to guarantee quality and progress should not be submitted to the legislature and NA Standing Committee.



They also agreed to withdraw the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles in the Land Law from the programme, as more divisions need to be taken into account./.