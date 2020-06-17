NA passes revised investment law
A NA deputy from Long An province speaks at the 14th NA's ninth session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) passed the Law on Investment (revised) in the afternoon of June 17, with 92.34 percent of deputies voting in favour.
With seven chapters, 77 articles, and four appendixes, the new law will take effect from January 1, 2021.
It amends and supplements some provisions relating to the mechanism of controlling and supervising business lines and investment and business conditions.
The law provides clear criteria for abolishing conditional business lines and investment lines.
It also includes regulations prohibiting debt collection services.
On the morning of the same day, 92.34 percent of deputies voted to approve a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes./.