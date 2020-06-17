Politics Legislators to vote on four laws on June 17 National Assembly deputies will vote on the revised Law on Enterprises and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes on June 17 morning.

Politics Legislators debate different draft laws on June 16 The 14th National Assembly continued its eighth working day of the second stage of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 16 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded the media for its important contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it has produced practical works to mark the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

Politics Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister Ensuring safety for Vietnamese staff working at UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic is the first and the most important task amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic in those two countries, according to Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh.