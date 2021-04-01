NA selects new vice chairmen, discusses State Audit’s performance report
Deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on April 1 cast their secret votes to select three new NA Vice Chairpersons of the NA as part of their ongoing 11th session.
Hanoi representative speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on April 1 cast their secret votes to select three new Vice Chairpersons of the NA as part of their ongoing 11th session.
After the voting results were announced, 455 out of 456 deputies present at the sitting, or 94.79 percent of the total number of legislators, approved a resolution on the election of the new vice chairmen.
Under the resolution, Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Party Central Committee and head of the NA’s Finance and Budget Committee; and Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of central Khanh Hoa province, have become new Vice Chairmen of the NA.
In the morning, the legislator also discussed a report on the State Audit of Vietnam Office (SAV)’s performance in the 2016-2021 tenure.
According to the report, in the past five years, the SAV showed strong performance, contributing to anti-corruption activities.
The agency proposed financial settlements worth 353.73 trillion VND, while handing over 20 cases with signs of law violations to the Investigation Police Agency for investigation, reporting two cases to the Prime Ministers, providing 498 documents to relevant agencies for clarification, and recommending the adjustments, replacement, cancellation and supplementation of 786 legal documents.
In the afternoon, NA deputies gave opinions on the Government's proposal on increasing of the number of full-time members of the Hanoi People’s Council in the 2021-2026 tenure from 18 to 19 as the city will no longer have People’s Councils of ward in the next tenure.
Chairman of the NA Law Committee Hoang Thanh Tung said that as Hanoi is piloting the model of urban administration with special finance-budget policies and mechanisms, the proposal is suitable to the demand of the reality as well as the special role and position of the capital city, helping it deal with the increased workload of the administrative system at the city level.
Also in the afternoon, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong presented to the National Assembly a proposal on relieving Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
NA deputies then discussed the proposal in groups.
The NA Standing Committee will report the discussion outcomes to the legislature on April 2. The NA will then vote on relieving Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc from the position.
Nguyen Xuan Phuc was elected as the Prime Minister for the 2016 – 2021 tenure at the first session of the 14th National Assembly.
PM Phuc, born on July 20, 1954, was a member of the Political Bureau in 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, a member of the Party Central Committee in the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the National Assembly in 11th, 13th and 14th tenures./.