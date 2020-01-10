Politics Workshop looks at Vietnam-India cooperation potential The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a workshop in Hanoi on January 9 to discuss the two countries’ cooperation potential in various fields.

World Vietnam hosts first meeting of CPR to ASEAN in 2020 The first meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020 was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 9.

Politics Vietnamese Deputy PM chairs open debate on observance of UN Charter Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired an open debate of the UN Security Council on January 9 that focused on adhering to the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security.