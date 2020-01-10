NA Standing Committee approves rearrangement of administrative units
The National Assembly Standing Committee approved the rearrangement of communal- and district-level administrative units for the 2019 – 2021 period and the establishment of several urban administrative units for 18 cities and provinces, during its 41st meeting in Hanoi on January 10.
In Binh Duong province, the committee decided to establish Di An and Thuan An cities, and four wards in four communes of Tan Uyen township.
Seventeen provinces had the number of their communal-level administrative units reduced, including Cao Bang, Gia Lai, Hau Giang, Lai Chau, Tien Giang, Tay Ninh, Quang Ngai, Yen Bai, Bac Can, Ben Tre, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Quang Nam, Quang Binh, Vinh Long, Vinh Phuc and Hai Phong city.
It was the fourth time the NA Standing Committee approved the rearrangement of administrative units of provinces nationwide.
Later the same day, the 41st meeting of the NA Standing Committee also wrapped up./.
