NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (standing) speaks at the opening of the NA Standing Committee's 11th session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The 11th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



During the three-day sitting, members of the committee will debate 11 issues and give opinions in written form on three others.



As scheduled, the committee will discuss a draft revised resolution on the issuance of regulations for NA's meetings, and adjustments to the law and ordinance building programme for 2022.



They will give comments on a report on the implementation of socio-economic tasks and State budget plans for 2021; the socio-economic performance and State budget allocation in the first months of 2022; a draft plan on the allocation of central budget for the 2021-2025 period and for 2022 to ministries, central agencies and localities to implement three national target programmes, as well as supplements to the central budget plan in 2022 for ministries, sectors and localities.



Investment policy for a number of infrastructure projects will be tabled for consideration before asking for NA approval. They include the Belt Road No.4 in the Hanoi Capital Region, the Belt Road No.3 of Ho Chi Minh City, along with roads of Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang (first phase), Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot (first phase), and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau (first phase).



The NA Standing Committee will also discuss an audit report on the use of resources for pandemic prevention and control activities, and give opinions in written form on a report on State budget settlement in 2020./.





