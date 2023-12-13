NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 28th meeting in Hanoi on December 13 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hue said the meeting will take place on December 13-14 and December 18, during which lawmakers will draw lessons from the NA’s sixth session and discuss preparations for the NA’s upcoming session.



They will approve the 2024 working programme, foreign affairs and international cooperation programme of the NA Standing Committee, and give opinions on that of NA committees, the Council for Ethnic Affairs, the NA Secretary General, friendship parliamentarians’ groups, the NA Office and organs of the NA Standing Committee.

Overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Lawmakers will also offer feedback on the draft Ordinance on Litigation Costs, consider adding certain draft laws into the 2024 law and ordinance building programme, and approve the NA Standing Committee’s draft resolution on guiding the explanatory activities during meetings of the NA Ethnic Council and NA’s committees.



Apart from mulling over 11 important issues related to finance-budget, administrative boundary and personnel, they are also due to look at a report on the NA’s ombudsman activities for October and November, and decide on the NA Standing Committee’s draft resolution on the allocation of funding for the activities of NA delegations for the next year./.