Politics Former officials at Coast Guard arrested for embezzlement The Criminal Investigation Agency under the Ministry of National Defence has launched criminal proceedings against and detained some officials of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) High Command for embezzlement charges.

Politics Strategy for building rule-of-law socialist State debated Representatives from ministries and agencies, experts and scientists contributed their opinions to the first draft of the project to build a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045, at a meeting on April 18.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Indian parliamentary leader to visit Vietnam Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla will pay an official visit to Vietnam from April 19-21, according to the National Assembly’s Foreign Relations Committee.