Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on March 28 to review the activities of NA deputy delegations of provinces and centrally-run cities in 2023 and deploy tasks for 2024.



Speaking at the conference, the first of its kind, NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted 2023 as a record-breaking year for the Vietnamese NA, with the highest number of sessions in its 78-year history, including three extraordinary sittings. These sessions addressed a substantial volume of 84 crucial issues impacting socio-economic development and global integration, paving the way for continued progress in 2024 and beyond, he said.



Man attributed this success to the positive contributions of the provincial and municipal NA delegations, alongside the coordinated efforts of the Council for Ethnic Minorities, NA committees, the NA Office, and agencies of the NA Standing Committee, especially the active and central role played by deputies.



Head of the NA Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh urged the NA deputy delegations to continue innovating the content and method of operation, working closely with relevant agencies, organisations and individuals to hold conferences, workshops and dialogues to gather public feedbacks on draft laws, ordinances and resolutions that will be considered and adopted by the 15th NA at its upcoming 7th and 8th sessions, and extraordinary sessions (if any).



Thanh called for enhanced quality in both question-and-answer sessions and supervisory activities, which should focus on scrutinising legal documents and issues of pressing concern to voters.



At the conference, deputies also proposed solutions to further improve the quality and working efficiency of NA delegations, contributing to the common achievements of the NA and NA Standing Committee.

The conference concluded with the launch of an emulation campaign in the lead up to the 80th anniversary of the first general election of the Vietnamese NA to be celebrated in 2026./.