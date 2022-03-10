NA Standing Committee kicks off 9th sitting
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (standing) addresses the 9th sitting of the NA Standing Committee on March 10. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to deal with a heavy workload during its 9th sitting that opened in Hanoi on March 10 morning.
Highlighting the lawmaking issues to be handled, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the committee will opine on five draft laws and a draft resolution to be submitted to the coming third sitting of the parliament.
It will also vote on one draft ordinance and one draft resolution while considering the Government’s proposal to add a bill amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on People’s Public Security to the 2022 law and ordinance making programme.
Besides, the committee will hold a question-and-answer session during this sitting and look into the specialised supervisory teams’ reports on the implementation of legal regulations on rearranging district- and communal-level administrative units, settlement of complaints and denunciations, along with thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, according to the top legislator.
The NA Office said the ongoing sitting of the Standing Committee consists of two phases, with the first from March 10 to 16 and the second from March 22 to 25./.