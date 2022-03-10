Politics 13th National Women’s Congress opens in Hanoi The 13th National Women’s Congress opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on March 10, with the participation of 959 official delegates representing women of all classes across the country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership growing strongly: Party official The Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is growing strongly and practically in many fields, said Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong while receiving Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA) in Hanoi on March 9.

Politics NA Standing Committee to hold Q&A session at 9th sitting The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will commence the 9th sitting on March 10, with a question and answer (Q&A) session on trade and environmental issues among those high on the agenda.