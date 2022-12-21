At the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee offered opinions on the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 during the ongoing 18th session in Hanoi on December 21.



Under the plan, Vietnam is set to become an upper middle income country with modern industry and economic growth based on sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation by 2030.



Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh highlighted a need to look into advantages and disadvantages in geographical location, topographical conditions, natural and mineral resources, climate, population and other factors such as sci-tech, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, competitiveness, national institutions and traditional culture and population mobility trends, thus proposing solutions to weaknesses and shortcomings.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked relevant agencies to continue checking items in the plan to ensure they are in line with the Planning Law, particularly those related to strategic breakthroughs and socialist-oriented market economy institution.



He suggested considering infrastructure development for circular economy and environment protection.



Agreeing with Chairman of the NA Culture and Education Committee Nguyen Dac Vinh’s proposal, Hue said high priority should be given to education, with regulations on improving high school and tertiary education to ASEAN regional standards.



The top legislator also provided his feedback on orientations for the development of infrastructure, tourism, industry and support industry in service of agriculture and rural development.



Concluding the event, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai asked the Government to acquire opinions raised at the event to complete the draft Resolution to submit to the legislature at the upcoming extraordinary meeting.



The 18th session wrapped up in the afternoon the same day./.