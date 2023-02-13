NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the 20th session of the NA Standing Committee on February 13. (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee commenced its 20th session in Hanoi on February 13 morning.Opening the event, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the three-day session will look into the draft law on civil defence, the draft law on protection of consumer rights, and the draft revised one on electronic transactions, which were discussed for the first time at the 15th parliament’s fourth session in late 2022.The Standing Committee will also scrutinise and make decisions about seven groups of issues, including an ordinance on penalties for administrative violations in the field of state auditing and three draft resolutions of the Standing Committee.A draft decree on protection of personal information, the establishment of district- and communal-level administrative units in some provinces, and the allocation of capital for tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development prorgamme are also on the agenda.Besides, the legislators will review the second and third extraordinary sessions and consider the Prime Minister’s proposals on the appointment and relief of Vietnamese ambassadors.Besides, they will review the NA’s settlement of people’s petitions in December 2022 and January 2023, according to Chairman Hue./.