Politics Congratulations to newly-elected Tanzanian NA Speaker Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of congratulations to Tulia Ackson on her election as Speaker of the Tanzanian NA earlier this month.

Politics Land law and policies should ensure harmonious interests of State, people, businesses: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 14 chaired the fourth meeting of the national steering committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution No.19-NQ/TW issued by the 11th Party Central Committee on reforming land laws and policies.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 8th session on February 15 The eighth session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will take place at the NA House in Hanoi from February 15-17.

Politics President welcomes new ambassadors of Mexico, US President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the newly-appointed ambassadors of Mexico and the US, who came to present their credentials to the Vietnamese leader in Hanoi on February 11.