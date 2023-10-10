The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will give opinions on important socio-economic, financial and budgetary issues, including assessment of the implementation of socio-economic development plans for 2023.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold the 27th session from October 11-17, according to the NA Office.

The Committee will give opinions on a draft NA resolution on piloting some mechanisms and policies aimed at removing obstacles posed by stipulations in certain laws related to investment in the construction of road works.

Regarding supervision activities, the committee will give comments on the results of monitoring the handling of voters’ petitions sent to the fifth session of the 15th NA as well as a report on the handling of voters’ opinions and recommendations sent to the NA in September.

A government’s report on reviewing legal documents will be considered by the committee before it is submitted to the sixth session of the 15th NA, along with another government report on citizen reception work and handling of complaints and petitions in 2023.



The committee will give opinions on important socio-economic, financial and budgetary issues, including assessment of the implementation of socio-economic development plans for 2023, plans for 2024, and mid-term assessment of socio-economic development and economic restructuring in the 2021-2025 tenure.

Budgetary issues to be tabled for discussion including budget estimates and central budget allocation plans for 2024, and mid-term assessment of the five-year public debt plan and the middle-term public investment plan for 2021-2025.

It will conduct a thematic supervision on the implementation of policies and laws on energy development during the period 2016 – 2021.

The committee will give comments on the report on the implementation of the NA Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 relating to fiscal and monetary policies aimed at supporting the recovery and socio-economic development programme and the government's report on the results and obstacles in the implementation of the three National Target Programmes during the 2021-2023 period.

Also during the 27th session, the NA Standing Committee will consider and approve the Prime Minister's proposal regarding the appointment/removal of Vietnamese ambassadors, give suggestions on the preparation for conducting a vote of confidence on officials holding positions elected or approved by the NA during the 6th session of the 15th National Assembly.

It will give suggestions on important issues to be submitted to the 6th session of the National Assembly and the preparation of this session./.