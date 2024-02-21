NA Standing Committee to convene 30th session on Feb. 22
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will convene its 30th session on February 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will convene its 30th session on February 22, the NA Office has announced.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend, deliver his opening remarks at the event, and chair the session with his deputies by turns.
The session will focus on giving opinions on the adjustments of the revised Law on Archives, and the bill on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Guard Force.
Besides a report on the people's aspirations in January 2024, the committee will also consider the Supreme People’s Procuracy’s proposal on assigning an additional number of procurators, and summarise the 15th NA’s 5th extraordinary session./.