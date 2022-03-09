A previous sitting of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

– The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will commence the 9th sitting on March 10, with a question and answer (Q&A) session on trade and environmental issues among those high on the agenda.The Q&A session will take place on March 16, the last day of the first phase of this sitting, and be connected with all the 63 NA deputies’ delegations nationwide via videoconference. It will also be broadcast live on the channels of the Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, and the NA Television.It will focus on issues related to industry-trade and natural resources-environment.Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha will be responsible for replying to queries about issues within their remits. Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and heads of some other ministries will also give more details about relevant issues.Meanwhile, the sitting's second phase will last from March 22 to 25.During the sitting, the NA Standing Committee will discuss the draft revised Law on Insurance Business; the draft revised Law on Cinematography; the draft revised Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control; a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequency; and a draft law on practicing democracy in communes, wards, and townships; among others.Among socio-economic issues on the agenda, it will consider supplementing the 2020 and 2021 foreign non-refundable aid to the State budget estimates.Besides, legislators will also look into the specialised supervisory teams’ reports about the implementation of regulations on rearranging district- and communal-level administrative units, settlement of complaints and denunciations, along with thrift practice and wastefulness prevention./.