Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 28th meeting in Hanoi on December 18 after three days of sitting.

In his closing speech, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the Standing Committee had considered, offered opinions and decided on 20 specific issues.



They offered feedback on the Resolution on the Standing Committee’s 2024 working programme; adopted the 2024 foreign relations programme of the Standing Committee, and the foreign relations and international cooperation programmes of the Council for Ethnic Affairs and the committees of the NA, the NA Secretary General, friendship parliamentarians’ groups, the NA Office and organs of the Standing Committee.



The Standing Committee provided initial opinions on the draft Law on Litigation Costs, which is scheduled for further review and approval in the next meeting. They decided to add four draft laws into the 2024 law and ordinance building programme, including the amended Law on Prevention and Combat of Human Trafficking, the revised Law on Chemicals, the amended Law on Value Added Tax, and the revised Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools.

According to Hue, the Standing Committee passed a Resolution on environment protection tax rates on gasoline, oil, and lubricants in 2024, a Resolution on the establishment of Viet Yen township and its wards in Bac Giang province, the merger of Thieu Phu commune into Thieu Hoa town and the establishment of Hau Hien town in Thieu Hoa district, Thanh Hoa province.

It endorsed proposals for the appointment and dismissal of Vietnamese Ambassadors to certain countries, issued written decisions on the draft Resolution on the allocation of funding for the NA delegations’ activities in 2024.

It also approved in principle the Resolution on guiding the organisation of explanatory activities during the sessions of the NA's Council of Ethnic Affairs and committees.

After reviewing the NA’s sixth session, the Standing Committee members discussed preparations for the NA’s next sessions./.