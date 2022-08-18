NA Standing Committee wraps up law-making session
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded its law-making session on August 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivers his speech at the session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded its law-making session on August 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Addressing the function, Hue stressed that over four days, the committee has completed the agenda for the session, making comments on eight bills and one resolution project containing legal regulations.
The bills included five draft laws to be submitted to the NA for approval at the upcoming 4th session, slated for October. They are the Law on Petroleum (amended), the Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control (revised), the Law on Inspection (amended), the Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, and the law amending and supplementing articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies.
Meanwhile, the three other draft laws will be submitted to the NA for the first time during the fourth meeting are the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (amended), the Law on Civil Defence, and the Law on Anti-Money Laundering (revised).
The top legislator said the success of the August session is an important step in preparation for the NA’s fourth sitting.
He also requested preparations be started immediately for the September law-making session of the NA Standing Committee, which is expected to discuss six draft laws, including the Law on Civil Defence, Law on Land (amended), and Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended).
On the same day, under the chair of Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Tran Thanh Man, the NA Standing Committee discussed and approved a resolution guiding supervision activities of People’s Councils./.