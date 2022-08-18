Politics Condolences offered to Micronesia over death of Vice President Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 18 sent her condolences to President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo over the death of Micronesian Vice President Yosiwo Palikkun George.

Politics Vietnam, Kazakhstan foster multi-faceted cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi compared notes on measures to foster cooperation between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on August 18.

Politics Vietnam, India wrap up bilateral peacekeeping exercise The Vietnam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2022 wrapped up with a ceremony held at Engineering Brigade 474 in the Indian state of Haryana on August 18.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 18.