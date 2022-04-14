Politics Vietnam, EU work to expand cooperation in priority areas The second meeting of the political affairs sub-committee of the Joint Committee under the EU-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCA) took place virtually on April 13.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 10th session on April 14 The 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to begin on April 14 and conclude on April 26.

Politics State leader welcomes newly-accredited ambassadors of Belarus, Egypt President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his hope that Vietnam’s partnerships with Belarus and Egypt will grow while receiving the countries’ new ambassadors who came to present their credentials on April 13.

Politics Vietnamese, Canadian FMs seek ways to boost bilateral partnership Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly discussed measures to further deepen the Vietnam-Canada partnership during talks in Hanoi on April 13.