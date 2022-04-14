NA Standing Committee’s 10th session opens
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivers opening remarks of the session on April 14. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) opened in Hanoi on April 14.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the session, scheduled to last until April 26, will focus on discussing preparations for the third meeting of the legislature slated for May 23.
He asked the Standing Committee to make thorough considerations regarding the issues to be tabled during the session in order to ensure the best preparations for the upcoming NA sitting.
The Standing Committee is expected to opine on five draft laws, including those on oil and gas (revised), domestic violence prevention and control (revised) and inspection (revised), among others.
The lawmakers will discuss the proposed law and ordinance building programme for 2023 and adjustments to the 2022 programme; as well as the promulgation of a decree on personal data protection.
They will also give opinions on a number of reports on socio-economic affairs, particularly regarding credit institutions’ handling of bad debts; the 2020 State finance report; and the capital allocation plan for projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme; among others.
The legislators plan to discuss the proposed monitoring programme of the NA and the Standing Committee in 2023, and a Government report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention.
They will also comment on the preparation for the NA’s 3rd session and make decisions on the number of members of the procuracy committee of the Supreme People's Procuracy./.