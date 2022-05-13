Videos PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with US President Joe Biden As part of his trip to the US, on May 12 evening (local time), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Politics President calls for stronger Vietnam-Indonesia defence cooperation President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 called on the defence ministries of Vietnam and Indonesia to bolster consultations and support each other at multilateral forums, and maintain the common stance of ASEAN on regional issues, including the East Sea.

Politics Vietnamese NA Chairman's official visit to contribute to bilateral friendship: Lao leader The official visit to Laos by Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue holds great significance and will actively contribute to the great relationship between the two legislative bodies and their countries, said Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the trip from May 15 to 17.

