NA Standing Committee’s 11th session wraps up
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the NA Standing Committee’s 11th session (photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 11th session closed on May 13 after three days of sitting, scrutinising socio-economic reports, allocation of State budget in 2021 - 2025, and investment plans for highway construction projects.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked relevant agencies to urgently collect opinions of the NA Standing Committee to finalise reports, and submit them to the 15th NA at its upcoming third meeting.
He noted that the draft laws expected to be submitted to the NA for approval at the 3rd meeting have been basically completed.
Projects submitted to the NA for comment for the first time have also been prepared carefully, therefore the NA’s agencies and related units need to focus on making careful preparations for the 3rd meeting.
During the 11th session, the NA Standing Committee approved a Resolution on the establishment of Phuong Son township in Luc Nam district and Bac Ly township in Hiep Hoa district in the northern province of Bac Giang.
NA Chairman Hue requested relevant agencies to urgently finalise the draft resolution for early signing and issuance.
Regarding the central budget allocation plan in the 2021 - 2025 period and 2022 for ministries, central and local agencies to implement three national target programmes, the NA Chairman said the NA Standing Committee reached a high consensus in principle.
He asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Transport to make further reports to the Government and the Prime Minister to continue reviewing project proposals and soon submit them to the NA Standing Committee.
The top legislator suggested the Government and relevant agencies seriously implement the conclusions of the NA Standing Committee in order to make the best preparation for the 3rd meeting, which will start on May 23.
Earlier, on the afternoon of the same day, NA deputies gave opinions on the NA’s consideration and decision on investment policy for projects to build Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang highway (first phase); Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot highway (first phase); and Bien Hoa - Vung Tau highway (first phase).
Some suggest that it is necessary to carefully evaluate the urgency, the ability to allocate resources, the impact of using public investment capital to deploy many transport infrastructure projects at the same time on inflation, disbursement ability, balance and efficiency in resources allocation, management capacity, human resources, among others./.