Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam looks to promote comprehensive cooperation with Qatar: Vice President Vietnam wants to foster its comprehensive cooperation with Qatar, particularly the ties between their legislative agencies, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has affirmed.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 23rd meeting to open on May 9 The 23rd meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open on May 9 and close on May 12 in Hanoi, the NA Office has announced.

Politics Anti-human trafficking law needs amendments: Official After over 10 years of implementation, the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control revealed a number of shortcomings, Chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga told the NA on May 8 during an explanatory session on the law's observance.