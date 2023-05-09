NA Standing Committee’s 23rd session opens
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 23rd session on May 9 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 23rd session on May 9 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Hue said that the session, which will take place until May 12, focuses on 13 important contents to be debated at the NA fifth plenary session slated for May 22.
Members of the committee will give opinions on three bills and two draft resolutions, while considering the proposal to build a draft Gender Affirmation Law.
For the draft Land Law (revised), which was debated at the NA’s fourth plenary session and made public for idea collection, Hue asked participants to concentrate on a number of contents, including the land finance and land pricing methods. They are scheduled to spend half of a day on the bill, which is related to about 100 other draft laws.
Regarding the draft Law on Credit Institutions (revised), the NA leader said that the bill should be discussed during this session and approved in the next so that it can take effect from January 1 next year. Members of the committee should also consider the necessity of the amendments and supplementation of contents of the bills, he said.
An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)The top legislator asked participants to give ideas on the draft law on the amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and Foreigners' Entry in, Exit from, Transit through and Residence in Vietnam, along with a draft resolution on the adjustments and supplementations to Resolution 85/2014/QH13 issued on November 28, 2014 on voting of confidence for holders of positions elected and approved by the NA and People’s Councils, and a draft resolution on the pilot of a number of special mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City.
For the proposal to build a draft Law on Gender Affirmation, NA Chairman Hue requested participants to consider the design of major policies in the field and evaluate their impacts and make suitable decision.
Regarding the supervision work, the NA Standing Committee will opine on six reports, including those on the supplemented evaluation of the outcomes of the implementation of the socio-economic development tasks and State budget for 2022 and the plan for the first months of 2023.
They will also discuss a number of important issues, including the continuation of the allocation of the middle-term of public investment capital and capital of the socio-economic recovery programme.
During this session, the NA Standing Committee will continue the preparations for the NA’s fifth plenary session during which 20 bills and draft resolutions will be discussed.
The committee will build three draft resolutions to submit to the NA fifth session, including that on the organisation of district and communal-level administrative units in the 2023-2030 period./.