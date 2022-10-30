Politics President sends condolences over Seoul stampede President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 30 sent his condolences to President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and bereaved families of a stampede in Seoul’s Yongsan district.

Politics Ambassador stresses people-to-people diplomacy in Vietnam-Russia ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highlighted the importance of people-to-people diplomacy at a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Hanoi-based research institute for environmental protection and community health in Moscow on October 28.

Politics Meeting marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties A meeting was held in Khammouane province of Laos on October 28 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.