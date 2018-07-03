NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty (Source: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Do Ba Ty on July 3 met voters in Duong Quy commune, Van Ban district, the northern province of Lao Cai, the hardest-hit locality in the recent floods.



On June 24 and 25, floods severely damaged houses, transport infrastructure, and irrigation systems, inundating hundreds of hectares of rice and vegetables in Duong Quy, Hoa Mac, Minh Luong, and Nam Xe communes.



Ty stressed that Van Ban district is highly prone to sudden floods due to its sloping terrain, and as such local residents should stay alert to disasters to mitigate human and material losses. He also underscored the role of village chiefs in preventing and controlling floods.



As well as comments regarding basic construction, administrative reform, and policies, voters in Van Ban district asked the legislature and the Government to deal with issues regarding mineral mining and transport infrastructure.



The Vice Chairman asked the provincial NA deputy delegation and all-level People’s Councils to further enhance their supervisory role and requested that constituents’ opinions be transferred to those authorities concerned for consideration.



Ty lauded Van Ban district’s authorities for their reception of local citizens and prompt settlement of arising issues.



La Xuan Tham, Secretary of the Duong Quy Commune Party Committee, suggested that the legislature and the Government should utilise 20-30 percent of mineral sale revenues each year to invest in infrastructure and welfare works in the locality.



Constituents urged the Government to allocate funding for the repair and upgrading of national highway 279, especially from the IC 16 section of the Noi Bai-Lao Cai highway to Van Ban town.



They asked the State to clarify the responsibility of individuals and units concerned for the lifespan of works which have suffered rapid downgrades or extend their warranty to prevent wastefulness and embezzlement.



The same day, Ty visited and presented gifts to the family of veteran La Van An, who was affected by the floods.-VNA