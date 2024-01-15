At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to developing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with its traditional partner countries, of which the Czech Republic is one of the priority partners, said National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong.



During a reception in Hanoi on January 15 for Zbyněk Linhart, Chairman of the Czech Republic Senate’s Committee for Land Development, Public Administration, and Environment, Phuong underscored the nearly 75-year history of diplomatic ties between the two countries marked by consistent high-level exchanges.



Vietnam has evolved into the Czech Republic's largest trading partner in ASEAN, he acknowledged, expressing his confidence in the potential for further collaboration across various sectors.



He assured Linhart that Vietnam remains dedicated to creating a conducive environment for foreign investors, including those from the Czech Republic.



NA Vice Chairman Phuong extended thanks to the Czech Republic for officially recognising the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority group, a gesture symbolising the enduring friendship between the two nations over the past years.



He proposed the continuation of efforts to facilitate exchanges at various levels, strengthen collaboration between friendly parliamentarians’ groups from both countries, and leverage the role of respective parliaments in overseeing and advancing the implementation of signed cooperation agreements.



Speaking highly of close coordination between the two countries at multilateral forums and international organisations, Phuong expressed his hope for the Czech Republic to continue with mutual support at forums like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP).



Linhart, for his part, stressed that his working trip aims to further bolster bilateral traditional friendship as well as relations between the two legislatures in the future.



Describing Vietnam as a significant and traditional friend of the Czech Republic, he proposed that both sides should further consolidate comprehensive cooperation between their legislatures and governments, making the relationship between the two countries more practical and effective.



Highlighting the potential for bilateral tourism cooperation, he hoped that both sides will continue creating favourable conditions to promote tourism activities, while enhancing cooperation trade, investment and people-to-people exchange./.