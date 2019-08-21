Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (right) and US Senator Tammy Duckworth.(Source: quochoi.vn

National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 21 for a visiting delegation from the US Senate led by Senator Tammy Duckworth.Welcoming the visit which is taking place as the two countries are preparing to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2020, Phong said she believed that the visit will help deepen the partnership between the two parliaments as well as the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.The official affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to developing ties with the US in both bilateral, regional and global aspects.She expressed her delight as the Vietnam-US relations have been expanded in many areas, including politics, economy, trade, science, technology, culture, education, defence and security, stressing that Vietnam considers the US as one of its leading economic and trade partners.Phong proposed that the US parliament support the approval of resolutions promoting the economic-trade relations with Vietnam on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.She lauded the important role of the US parliament in enhancing ties between the two countries, and thanked the parliament and government of the US for taking actions to deal with war aftermath in Vietnam, including the bomb and mine clearance and detoxification in Da Nang airport as well as Bien Hoa airport.For her part, Duckworth congratulated Vietnam on achievements the country has reached over the years, including the winning of a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure. In 2020, Vietnam will perform the role of ASEAN Chair, she noted.The Senator held that the two sides should continue maintaining commitments in coping with war consequences in Vietnam, including bomb and mine clearance and detoxification in Bien Hoa airport.Duckworth expressed her hope that in the future, Vietnam will create opportunities for US businesses to invest in Vietnam. The two sides should continue the exchange of delegations at high and all levels, especially among US parliamentarians and Vietnamese NA deputies to discuss issues of shared concern.-VNA