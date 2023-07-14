Society HCM City faces low fertility rate, population aging Ho Chi Minh City is among the 21 cities and provinces with the lowest fertility rate in the country, heard a local ceremony on July 14 to launch a communication campaign integrated with providing population quality improvement services in areas with low fertility rates this year.

Society Appeal court upholds sentence for anti-state propagandist The High-level People's Court in Hanoi upheld the sentence handed down at the first-instance trial to an anti-state propagandist during an appeal trial on July 13.

Society Vietnam successful in reducing multidimensional poverty: UNDP Vietnam is one of 25 countries that have reduced their MPI (Multidimensional Poverty Index) by 50%, according to a recent report published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).