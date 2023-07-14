Nam Dinh’s first seasonal workers come to RoK’s Jeju island
The first seasonal workers from the northern province of Nam Dinh arrived at the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Jeju island on July 13 under a cooperation agreement between the two local authorities.
The Jeju authorities said that 14 seasonal workers from Nam Dinh province entered the RoK through Jeju International Airport under the Seasonal Worker Programme of the Korean Ministry of Justice.
Upon their arrival, they received training on how to respond to emergencies, prevent human rights violations, and fight crimes against foreign workers.
They then will work for local farms that are also trained on regulations that they must comply with when employing foreign workers under the provisions of the programme.
On March 29, Jeju signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Vietnamese province to address its labour shortage.
This year, Jeju needs 867 foreign seasonal workers, and the number it has signed with Nam Dinh is 264./.