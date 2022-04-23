Nam Dinh’s Thien Truong Stadium ready for SEA Games 31
Thien Truong Stadium of Nam Dinh is now ready to host games in Group B of the men’s football at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to Do Dinh Diem, a representative of the organising board in the northern province.
The group comprises Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Laos.
Nam Dinh province has devised plans for security, traffic, and health care. Alongside athletes, it is projected to welcome about 600 delegates.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.