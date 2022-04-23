Videos Folk singing of Khmer people honoured as national cultural heritage The art of Aday folk singing of the Khmer ethnic group in Xà Phiên commune, Long Mỹ district, Hau Giang province has been honoured as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports Organising committee reviews preparations for SEA Games 31 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the national steering committee for organising the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), chaired a meeting with ministries and sectors on April 22 to review preparations for the region's biggest sport event.

Videos First ethnic minority cultural festival held in Gia Lai province More than 700 artisans from 16 districts and towns in the Central Highlands’ province of Gia Lai joined in the first local ethnic cultural festival, held recently in the locality.