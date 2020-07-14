Politics Congratulations on France’s Bastille Day Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 14 cabled a message of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the 231st anniversary of France’s Bastille Day (July 14, 1789).

Politics Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners 2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. Vietnam and the US have put aside the past, overcome differences and upheld similarities to become trustworthy and equal partners with mutual respect.

Politics NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a Decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations at its 46th session in Hanoi on July 13.

Politics Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with British Foreign Secretary Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressed their belief that the relations between Vietnam and the UK will be expanded and enhanced in the time ahead, during their phone talks on July 13.