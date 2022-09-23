Politics Vietnam, France reinforce ties in civil service Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra held talks with French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guerini in Paris on September 23 to discuss future cooperation priorities between the two ministries.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Saudi Arabia on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam on September 23 extended greetings to Saudi Arabian leaders on the 92nd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Politics Party leader asks HCM City to further promote development-driver role Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 23 asked Ho Chi Minh City to further bring into play its role as the biggest development driver for the southeastern region and Vietnam as a whole.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 23.