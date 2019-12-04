NA’s Ethnic Council delegation visits South Africa
Chairman of the National Assembly’s Ethnic Council Ha Ngoc Chien is leading a delegation from the council to pay a working trip to South Africa from December 2-6.
Chairman of the National Assembly’s Ethnic Council Ha Ngoc Chien (R) and Director-General of the South African Department of Traditional Affairs Mashwahle Diphofa at their working session (Photo: VNA)
At a working session with the host country’s Department of Traditional Affairs on December 3, both sides exchanged information about organisational structures and functions of the state agencies in charge of the ethnic affairs, socio-economic situation of the vulnerable groups, existing policies on economic development, education, healthcare, culture, and protection of forest resources.
They also shared experience in attracting investment to areas resided by ethnic minority groups as well as easing poverty in the localities.
Chien told the South African side that Vietnam is home to 54 ethnic groups living together, affirming the Vietnamese Party and State have been consistent with the policy of equality, unity and mutual respect for shared development among all the ethnic groups.
He also highlighted Vietnamese policies to branch out socio-economic development in the ethnic areas as well as narrow the development gap among the communities.
Meanwhile, Director-General of the South African Department of Traditional Affairs Mashwahle Diphofa said racial discrimination has no place in South Africa - a democratic nation which is working to ensure human rights as well as political and social equality for all citizens.
The official shared his country’s support policies for vulnerable groups, including their rights to join socio-political activities, protect local culture and knowledge, as well as access to basic services, among others.
On December 4 and 5, the delegation will have working sessions with South African National Assembly, and authorities of Western Cape province’s Cape Town city./.