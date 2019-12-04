Politics Thailand’s National Day observed in Hanoi The Thai Embassy in Hanoi on December 3 organised a celebration to mark 92nd anniversary of Thai National Day and commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (December 5).

Politics Vietnam, Japan forge people-to-people diplomacy Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on December 3 hosted a reception for Vice President of the Japanese International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) Onoi Yoshiki.

Politics HCM City Party Committee leader visits Australia Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan is making a working trip to Australia from December 1-5 at the invitation of the Australian government.

Politics PM welcomes Director of Russia’s National Guard Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Director of the National Guard of Russia General Viktor Zolotov in Hanoi on December 3.