Politics Leaders offer congratulations on 45 years of Vietnam-New Zealand ties Party General Secretary and President President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 19 sent a message of congratulations to Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (June 19, 1975 - 2020).

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand step up cooperation in raft of fields: Ambassador Vietnam and New Zealand have seen strong developments in relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in June 1975, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Ta Van Thong.

Politics National Assembly passes resolutions The 14th National Assembly approved a resolution on the establishment of the National Election Council (NEC) in the morning of June 19, with 94.41 percent of deputies voting in favour.

Politics Press contributes to national development Over the last 95 years, Vietnam’s revolutionary journalism, founded and led by President Ho Chi Minh, has always followed the valiant struggles of the Party and people for national independence and for socialism.