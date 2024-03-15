Nation united in strength for Dien Bien Phu front
The Politburo convenes to review the final plan for the 1953-1954 Winter-Spring campaign from the General Military Commission and to formally launch the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, aiming to dismantle the stronghold (December 6, 1953). (Photo: VNA)
Troops navigate through mountains, streams, and rivers to advance into the Northwest (1952). (Photo: VNA)
Following the principle of “solid fighting, steady advancement”, forces haul artillery to elevated positions, set them up in fortifications, and aim directly at enemy fortifications to strike with enhanced firepower, precision, and maximum effectiveness. (Photo: VNA)
The immense contribution of the civilian workforce in providing logistical support was a pivotal factor in the Dien Bien Phu Victory. (Photo: VNA)
21,000 bicycles carrying cargo, along with 261,500 civilian workers and a variety of other vehicles, boats, mules, and horses, work tirelessly to transport food, weapons, and ammunition to the Dien Bien Phu front. The extraordinary effort of the civilian workforce in securing logistical support was a key determinant in the victory. (Photo: VNA Archives)
Soldiers and ethnic communities in the Northwest carve paths through mountains and construct roads to the battleground. (Photo: VNA)