At the third session of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee (Source: World & Vietnam)

– The National ASEAN 2020 Committee held its third session on July 9 under the chair of the committee’s chairman - Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.At the session, sub-committees reported on the pace of preparation work for the country to assume the Chair of ASEAN in 2020. The preparation covers a wide range of fields, from logistics, protocol issues to communication activities and plans for major events during the year.The sub-committees also proposed ideas for initiatives Vietnam will put forth during its term as ASEAN Chair, and gave opinions on the main logo of the year and the building of the website of the Chair of ASEAN 2020.Concluding the session, Deputy PM Minh commended the committee’s members, sub-committees and related ministries and agencies for their efforts.He approved the direction of work from now to the committee’s fourth session, slated for September, along with the calendar of a number of main events in 2020.The Deputy PM also adopted the logo design submitted by the sub-committee on communication and cultural affairs and requested the sub-committee to early build the brand identity of ASEAN in order to present it to countries at the 52nd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM 52) and related meetings in Thailand in August.He urged the committee to accelerate the consultation of related countries on the theme and priorities of the ASEAN 2020 as well as the scheduled date for major conferences in 2020, particularly the 37th ASEAN Summit and Summits with partners.-VNA