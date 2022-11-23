National Assembly Chairman starts official visit to Philippines
Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Villamor airbase, Manila at 10am on November 23 (local time), beginning his three-day official visit to the Philippines at an invitation of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.
This visit comes immediately after NA Chairman Hue concluded his trip to Cambodia for an official visit and to attend the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) from November 19-22.
This is the first official visit to the Philippines by an NA chairperson of Vietnam after 16 years and also the first by a foreign parliamentary leader to the Philippines after the country successfully held the general elections in May 2022 and elected new leaders of its House of Representatives and Senate. It also marks the resumption of high-level mutual visits between the two countries after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue welcomed at the airbase (Photo: VNA)Along with the promotion of cooperation between the two legislative bodies, during this visit, the two countries’ high-level leaders are expected to exchange views on how to foster bilateral relations in various fields, and deepen the Vietnam-Philippines Strategic Partnership.
One of the main items on the visit's agenda is to review and promote the making of laws and policies to make them a lever for economic cooperation.
A trade and investment forum between the two countries will take place within the framework of the visit./.