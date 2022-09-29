National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has affirmed that Vietnam will continue working closely with the National Assembly of the People's Power of Cuba to share experience in lawmaking and supervision, as well as offer mutual support at regional and global parliamentary forums.



During a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who is in Vietnam for an official visit from September 28 – October 2, Chairman Hue stressed that the Vietnamese NA and people always stand side by side with the Cuban people in their revolutionary cause, attach importance to and wish to develop the special solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



He congratulated the Cuban PM on being awarded the Ho Chi Minh Order by the Vietnamese Party, State and people, and the good results of his talks with the Vietnamese PM, especially the agreement on cooperation in economy, agriculture, food and healthcare.



The leader briefed his guest about the Vietnamese NA’s recent activities and contributions to socio-economic development following COVID-19 and the development of bilateral ties.



He also offered sympathy to Cuba over the great loss caused by the fuel depot explosion on August 5 this year and by Typhoon Ian that landed in western Cuba on September 28 (Cuban time).



Hue asked the Cuban PM to convey his regards to leaders of the Cuban Party, State and legislature and an invitation to his Cuban counterpart Lazo to visit Vietnam.



PM Cruz, for his part, conveyed regards of Gen. Raúl Modesto Castro Ruz, First Secretary and President Miguel Diaz Canel and President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo to Chairman Hue.



He also conveyed Lazo’s letter and thanks to the Vietnamese legislative leader for the valuable support the Vietnamese NA has offered Cuba over the years, along with an invitation to visit Cuba in the near future.



Expressing delight at the results of his talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh, Cruz said it marks an important milestone in bilateral ties.



On the occasion, he also informed the host about Cuba’s situation, especially the Cuban legislature’s activities with the adoption of important laws such as those on food security, personal data, human rights and penal code, among others./.