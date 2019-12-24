Politics ASEAN to move forward with Vietnam as Chair Vietnam will promote the role and contribution of ASEAN to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region on the basis of strengthening the bloc’s unity during the year it chairs the ASEAN in 2020, according to a Vietnamese diplomat.

Politics Diplomatic sector launches emulation movement for 2020 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 23 launched an emulation movement for the Foreign Ministry to fuffil heavy tasks during Vietnam’s Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council during the 2020-2021 tenure.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia fortify bilateral cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with visiting Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in Hanoi on December 23, during which both sides agreed to enhance all-round cooperation in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnam – China relations thriving: Vietnamese diplomat The Vietnam - China relations have developed stably in the past year, with regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, effective collaborative mechanisms, and flourishing cooperation in various sectors, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai recently told Chinese press.