Politics Top legislator meets Chairman of Tatarstan’s State Council Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin in Kazan city on December 8 as part of her official visit to Russia.

Politics NA leader meets Vietnamese community in Tatarstan National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with the Vietnamese community in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, at the House of Peoples’ Friendship on December 8 (local time).

Politics Top legislator’s visit to lift Vietnam-Russia parliamentary ties National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has affirmed that her visit to Russia from December 8-11 aims to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Politics NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visit National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia at the invitation of at Chairwoman of the Federation Council V. Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia V. Volodin.