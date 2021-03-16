Politics Vietnam, Cuba seek measures to enhance bilateral ties Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on March 16 to discuss measures and orientations to further special friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 54th session concludes The 54th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped on the afternoon of March 15 after debating the preparations for the 11th sitting, which is also the last meeting of the 14th legislature, set for later this month.

Politics Permanent Cabinet members discuss expressway toll collections It is necessary to consider building a mechanism for expressway toll collections through toll booths on expressways invested by the State, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 15.

Politics 14th National Assembly contributes greatly to national success A draft report on the work of the 14th National Assembly was at the centre of attention at the NA Standing Committee’s meeting on March 15, which highlighted the contribution of the legislature to the overall success of the country in the past tenure.