National Assembly leader works with election committee of Can Tho
National Assembly Chairwoman and head of the National Election Council Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a working session with the Steering Committee for Elections of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on March 16.
(Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) - National Assembly Chairwoman and head of the National Election Council Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a working session with the Steering Committee for Elections of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on March 16.
It was reported at the session that Can Tho has set up 93 Election Committees at all levels, including one at municipal level, nine at district level and 83 at communal level.
As of March 14, the city Election Committee had received nomination documents of 15 candidates for the 15th NA election, and 108 candidates for the election of the municipal People’s Council in the 2021-2026 tenure.
The number of candidates, both nominated and self-nominated, for the election of deputies to People’s Councils at district and commune levels totals 4,801.
Speaking at the working session, the NA leader emphasized the importance of the upcoming general election as one of the major political events of the country this year.
She lauded the city’s preparations for the elections which have been implemented smoothly with good progress in line with relevant guidelines.
She asked the city to increase communications on the elections, which are slated for May 23, and reminded the city to have plans to ensure health and safety for voters amid the complicated COVID-19 developments.
The same day, the top legislator and the NA deputy delegation of Can Tho had a meeting with leaders of local agencies.
At the meeting, Nguyen Thanh Xuan, deputy head of the delegation briefed participants on the planned agenda of the 11th session of the 15th NA and voters’ opinions sent to the session. He said that voters lauded the NA’s operation efficiency amid COVID-19 pandemic, while expressing their hope that the NA will continue to renovate itself and enhance its effectiveness in the period of building digital administration, digital economy and digital society.
NA Chairwoman Ngan said that the NA is working hard to continue reforming itself for better efficiency, noting that four NA sessions had been held without using paper.
Responding to a proposal of Nguyen Quang Nghi, Director of the city Department of Finance on special mechanisms and policies for Can Tho in investment and finance as well as decentralization, the NA leader said that Can Tho should learn experience from localities that have applied special mechanisms and policies and submit a proposal to the 15th NA on policies that it deems as necessary.
She expressed delight at the growth of Can Tho over the past five years, especially in 2019 and 2020 when natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic posed adverse impacts on the city and whole country.
Can Tho recorded average growth of 7.53 percent annually, with per capita income reaching 97.2 million VND per year. The city’s economic scale reached 120 trillion VND in 2020, 1.63 times higher than that in 2015.
However, she pointed to the uneven socio-economic development in the city, noting that the city has not been able to optimise its potential and advantages.
She asked the locality to focus on analyzing its advantages and difficulties, while giving forecast on the future situation, so as to fully exploit its strengths, while strengthening connectivity with regional localities, and promoting investment and trade promotion.
Ngan also advised Can Tho to pay greater attention to harmonizing economic and cultural development to enhance the quality of life of its residents./.