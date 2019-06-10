Lawmakers at the ongoing 7th session (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly adopted two resolutions on legislature’s supervision programme in 2020 and implementation of the Law on the Organisation of People’s Courts on June 10 within the framework of the ongoing 7th session.Under the legislature’s supervision programme, the 14th NA’s 9th session will consider the Government’s reports on supplementary evaluation of socio-economic development and State budget performance in 2019 and first months of 2020, a report of the NA Standing Committee on the supervision of settlement of petitions submitted by voters to the NA’s 8th session, and reports of relevant agencies. Question-and-answer activities will also be conducted at the 9th session.A thematic report on the supervision of the implementation of policies and laws on the prevention and fight against child abuse will be submitted to the 9th session. Other items on the supervision programme include reports on the operation in 2020 of the NA’s agencies, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the State Audit, among others.The lawmakers also passed the resolution amending and supplementing Resolution No.81/QH2014/QH13 on the implementation of the Law on the Organisation of People’s Courts. Accordingly, between June 10, 2019 and February 1, 2022, the Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court will be allowed to submit proposals for the assignment of judges of the court to the NA.On the day, the NA also discussed draft laws amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Organisation of the Government and the Law on Organisation of the Local Governments, and the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Public Employees.The NA will continue its working day on June 11 with discussions on the draft law on military reserve force. The deputies will hear a report on approving proposals on the appointment of the chief judge of the Supreme People’s Court, and discuss the issue.In the afternoon, they are scheduled to adopt a resolution on ratifying balance of State budget in 2017 and a resolution on the programme building laws and ordinances in 2019, as well as discuss the Law on Library.-VNA